Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Sitting down Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Moncada isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Moncada will get a breather after making four consecutive starts, during which he went 2-for-14 with a homer and three walks. Oswald Peraza will fill in at the hot corner and bat fifth.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago