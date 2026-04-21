Yoan Moncada News: Sitting down Tuesday
Moncada isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Moncada will get a breather after making four consecutive starts, during which he went 2-for-14 with a homer and three walks. Oswald Peraza will fill in at the hot corner and bat fifth.
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