Yoan Moncada News: Sitting third straight

Moncada isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moncada is slashing just .191/.310/.300 through 129 plate appearances this season, and Thursday's game will be the third consecutive contest that he's begun on the bench. Vaughn Grissom will start at the hot corner while Moncada sits, and that may be the norm for the Angels going forward.