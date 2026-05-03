Yoan Moncada News: Taking seat again Sunday
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The Angels will keep Moncada on the bench for the second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, as Oswald Peraza will get the nod at third base against Mets righty Clay Holmes in the series finale. Manager Kurt Suzuki hasn't indicated that Moncada is on shaky ground atop the depth chart, as the skipper may have just wanted to reward Peraza with another start after a three-hit effort in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win.
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