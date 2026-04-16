Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Moncada is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The switch-hitting Moncada has fared much better against right-handed pitching (.774 OPS) than left-handed pitching (.699 OPS) for his career, so he'll take a seat against Yankees southpaw Max Fried in a day game after a night game. Oswald Peraza will replace Moncada at third base and will bat cleanup.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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