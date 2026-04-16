Yoan Moncada News: Taking seat against lefty
Moncada is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The switch-hitting Moncada has fared much better against right-handed pitching (.774 OPS) than left-handed pitching (.699 OPS) for his career, so he'll take a seat against Yankees southpaw Max Fried in a day game after a night game. Oswald Peraza will replace Moncada at third base and will bat cleanup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More