Yoan Moncada News: Taking seat Tuesday
Moncada is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Cubs.
Moncada homered in Monday's loss to the Cubs, but he'll receive his first day off of the season Tuesday as the Angels look to even the series. Jeimer Candelario will cover third base and bat fifth for the Halos.
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