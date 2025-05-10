Yoendrys Gomez News: Claimed by ChiSox

Gomez was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Saturday.

The Dodgers designated Gomez for assignment Tuesday, one day after he gave up three earned runs while recording just one out against Miami. He has a bloated 6.28 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 14.1 frames this season, but he will likely have the chance to contribute out of the White Sox's bullpen at some point in the campaign.