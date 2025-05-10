Fantasy Baseball
Yoendrys Gomez News: Claimed by ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Gomez was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Saturday.

The Dodgers designated Gomez for assignment Tuesday, one day after he gave up three earned runs while recording just one out against Miami. He has a bloated 6.28 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 14.1 frames this season, but he will likely have the chance to contribute out of the White Sox's bullpen at some point in the campaign.

