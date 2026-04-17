Yoendrys Gomez News: Continues to struggle in 2026

Gomez allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in two innings Friday against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Gomez has now given up at least one run in five of his first six outings of 2026, turning in a lone scoreless appearance back during the Opening Day loss to St. Louis. Through his first 12.1 innings, the right-hander has a ghastly 7.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB and is likely to continue serving in mop-up duty and low-leverage spots.