Yoendrys Gomez News: Dealt to Minnesota
The Twins acquired Gomez from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Gomez is out of minor-league options, so he'll be added to the Minnesota bullpen. The 26-year-old holds a 6.23 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB through 17.1 innings at the big-league level in 2026.
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