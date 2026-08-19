Yoendrys Gomez News: Nails down save No. 20

Gomez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 6-4 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander remains perfect on the season in converting save chances as well, going 19-for-19 as the Twins' closer -- not bad for a pitcher cut loose by the Rays in early May after posting a 6.23 ERA in his first 17.1 innings of the year. Since the All-Star break, Gomez has delivered a 2.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 12.2 innings and 14 appearances.