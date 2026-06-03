Yoendrys Gomez News: Records fourth save Tuesday
Gomez picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox, recording a pair of strikeouts over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings.
Since being acquired from the Rays earlier this season, Gomez has become a reliable late-innings arm for manager Derek Shelton and is a perfect 3-for-3 on save chances with Minnesota. Across 12.2 innings with the Twins, Gomez has allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits with a 16:4 K:BB. He's struck out nearly one-third (32.7 percent) of the batters he's faced.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoendrys Gomez See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoendrys Gomez See More