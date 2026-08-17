Yoendrys Gomez headshot

Yoendrys Gomez News: Secures 18th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Gomez picked up the save Monday against Atlanta. He allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a two-run cushion, Gomez surrendered a leadoff walk but was able to retire the next three batters to secure the victory. The right-hander has consistently delivered when called upon in the ninth inning, converting all 18 of his save opportunities, 17 of which have come with the Twins since being acquired from the Rays in early May. On the year, Gomez owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 50:29 K:BB across 54.1 innings, including a 1.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB in 37 frames with Minnesota.

Yoendrys Gomez
Minnesota Twins
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