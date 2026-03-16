Yoendrys Gomez News: Struggling in Grapefruit League
Gomez allowed three runs on two hits and one walk in one inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He struck out one.
After representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Gomez has since reported back to Rays camp to continue battling for an Opening Day roster spot. However, the 26-year-old right-hander may be falling behind in the competition, posting a 5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over seven Grapefruit League frames so far. Tampa Bay is likely to carry multiple bulk relievers to begin the new year, with Shane McClanahan and Steven Matz under workload restrictions early on, but Ian Seymour and Joe Boyle could be the more likely choices to make the team.
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