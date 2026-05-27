Yoendrys Gomez News: Third save of season

Gomez earned his third save of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox. He allowed a run and struck out one in one inning of work.

Gomez entered the game in the 11th inning when the Twins had a three-run lead. Even though he allowed a run when an RBI single from Chase Meidroth scored Munetaka Murakami, he managed to close the door on the win while tossing 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes. Gomez has gone 3-for-3 in save chances this season. Gomez remains a reliable arm in the late-inning mix and owns a 1.04 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 10 appearances (8.2 innings) in May.