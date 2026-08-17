Yohan Ramirez News: Back from paternity leave
The Pirates reinstated Ramirez (personal) from the paternity leave list Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Ramirez stepped away from the Pirates for the entirety of the team's three-game weekend series with the Red Sox to spend time with his growing family. He'll rejoin the bullpen ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Tigers, with the Pirates optioning left-hander Hunter Barco to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear room for Ramirez on the active roster and in the bullpen.
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