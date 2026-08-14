Yohan Ramirez News: Goes on paternity leave
The Pirates placed Ramirez on the paternity leave list Friday.
He will likely be away for the full weekend series against the Red Sox before rejoining the club early next week. Ramirez has given the Pirates quality work out of the bullpen this season, logging a 2.67 ERA and 79:38 K:BB over 67.1 frames.
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