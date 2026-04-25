Yohan Ramirez News: Records first save of season

Ramirez earned the save Saturday against the Brewers after tossing a scoreless 10th inning, striking out two.

Ramirez has gone 1-for-2 in save chances this season, but he didn't have major problems getting the job done in this one. The right-hander tossed 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes, retiring William Contreras with a groundout before fanning Jake Bauers and Tyler Black. Ramirez has struck out at least two in five of his last seven appearances, and he seems to be getting back on track after allowing four runs (two earned) and five hits over two outings on April 16 and April 18 against the Nationals and Rays, respectively. Ramirez has a 2.04 ERA and a 19:9 K:BB across 17.2 innings (11 outings) in 2026.