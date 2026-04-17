Yohan Ramirez News: Rocky appearance in loss
Ramirez went one inning allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters in an extra-inning 8-7 loss to Washington on Thursday.
Ramirez came into the ballgame in the seventh inning, allowing the go-ahead run at the time due to a wild pitch to give Washington a 7-6 lead. The 30-year-old has appeared in nine games to start the season for Pittsburgh, recording a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings. The right-hander has posted at least two strikeouts in seven of his nine relief outings on the campaign. After a solid start to the season, Ramirez will continue to be heavily featured in the back-end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.
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