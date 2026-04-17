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Yohan Ramirez News: Rocky appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ramirez went one inning allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters in an extra-inning 8-7 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Ramirez came into the ballgame in the seventh inning, allowing the go-ahead run at the time due to a wild pitch to give Washington a 7-6 lead. The 30-year-old has appeared in nine games to start the season for Pittsburgh, recording a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings. The right-hander has posted at least two strikeouts in seven of his nine relief outings on the campaign. After a solid start to the season, Ramirez will continue to be heavily featured in the back-end of Pittsburgh's bullpen.

Yohan Ramirez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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