Yohan Ramirez News: Strikes out side for save Monday

Ramirez earned a save against the Padres on Monday by striking out all three batters he faced in the 12th inning.

With primary closer Mason Montgomery as well as top setup man Luke Weaver having pitched earlier in the game, manager Don Kelly turned to Ramirez after Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th frame. The righty reliever performed in dominant fashion, striking out the side on 17 total pitches. It was the second save of the season for Ramirez and the ninth of his seven-year MLB career. Montgomery has been outstanding of late and is in no danger of losing his closer role, so fantasy managers in need of saves need not speculate on Ramirez getting many (if any) final-inning chances moving forward.