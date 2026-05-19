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Yohandy Morales News: Knocking on door for promotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Morales is slashing a stunning .404/.472/.697 over his last 31 games for Triple-A Rochester with eight doubles, eight homers, 19 RBI and a 13:28 BB:K.

The 40th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami, Morales struggled to make any kind of impact at the plate or find a defensive home during his first few years in the Nationals' system. After another sluggish start to 2026, however, things have suddenly clicked for the 24-year-old, and after fanning 30.3 percent of the time over 95 games for Rochester last season, he's shaved that down to 22.4 percent during his month-long heater. Morales has mainly played third base in 2026 after being used primarily at first base the two prior years, and with the Nats having demoted Brady House on Monday, the door would seem to be open for Morales to make his big-league debut in the coming weeks.

Yohandy Morales
Washington Nationals
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