Yohandy Morales News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Nationals reassigned Morales to minor-league camp Saturday.
Morales struggled to make an impression during spring training, going 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts across 11 games with the Nationals. He spent the majority of the 2025 season in Triple-A Rochester and will likely do the same this year, though he could make his major-league debut in 2026 if the Nationals require depth at first base. Morales slashed .249/.330/.401 with five steals, 11 home runs and 49 RBI over 433 plate appearances in Triple-A last year.
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