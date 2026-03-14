Yohandy Morales headshot

Yohandy Morales News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Nationals reassigned Morales to minor-league camp Saturday.

Morales struggled to make an impression during spring training, going 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts across 11 games with the Nationals. He spent the majority of the 2025 season in Triple-A Rochester and will likely do the same this year, though he could make his major-league debut in 2026 if the Nationals require depth at first base. Morales slashed .249/.330/.401 with five steals, 11 home runs and 49 RBI over 433 plate appearances in Triple-A last year.

Yohandy Morales
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yohandy Morales See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yohandy Morales See More
NCAA Super Regionals Odds and Best Bets Today
MLB
NCAA Super Regionals Odds and Best Bets Today
Author Image
John Venezia
281 days ago
College Baseball Super Regionals Preview
MLB
College Baseball Super Regionals Preview
Author Image
John Venezia
281 days ago
Farm Futures: Rookie Infielder Targets
MLB
Farm Futures: Rookie Infielder Targets
Author Image
James Anderson
December 3, 2024
MLB Draft Preview, Betting Odds, and Expert Picks
MLB
MLB Draft Preview, Betting Odds, and Expert Picks
Author Image
John Venezia
July 14, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
May 28, 2024