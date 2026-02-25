Yohel Pozo headshot

Yohel Pozo News: Gets start at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Pozo drew a start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pozo got one start at first base for the Cardinals last season and has played there a decent amount in the minors. Proving he could be a backup to Alec Burleson at the position would give him a better chance to make the Opening Day roster, as the Cardinals have a crowded depth chart at catcher.

Yohel Pozo
St. Louis Cardinals
