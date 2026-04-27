Yohel Pozo headshot

Yohel Pozo News: Hitless in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pozo went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance Sunday in the 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Pozo came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and grounded out for the second put-out of the inning. The right-hander, who is operating as the secondary backup catcher and designated hitter, has gotten some playing time this season with Pedro Pages (hamstring) out a couple of games. The 28-year-old has only started in two games so far this season and has mostly come on as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement at catcher.

Yohel Pozo
St. Louis Cardinals
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