Yohel Pozo News: Homers in return to majors

Pozo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Playing in his first game at the major-league level since 2021, Pozo lined one over the left-field wall off of Carmen Mlodzinski in the sixth inning for his second career home run. The 27-year-old boasts a career .321/.343/.545 batting line at the Triple-A level, but it's unlikely he will see enough playing time to make a fantasy impact over the next few weeks while Ivan Herrera (knee) is shelved.