Yohel Pozo headshot

Yohel Pozo News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Pozo to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Pozo has played sparingly this season as the team's third catcher, going 8-for-33 at the plate. His spot on the roster is being absorbed by Jimmy Crooks.

Yohel Pozo
St. Louis Cardinals
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