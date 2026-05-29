Yohel Pozo News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Pozo to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Pozo has played sparingly this season as the team's third catcher, going 8-for-33 at the plate. His spot on the roster is being absorbed by Jimmy Crooks.
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