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Yohendrick Pinango News: Goes deep Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 7:24pm

Pinango went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Pinango kicked off the Blue Jays' six-run sixth inning with a solo home run off Sandy Alcantara, which was the former's second deep ball of his major-league career. Pinango is on a five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-19 (.316) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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