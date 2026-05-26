Yohendrick Pinango News: Goes deep Tuesday
Pinango went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Pinango kicked off the Blue Jays' six-run sixth inning with a solo home run off Sandy Alcantara, which was the former's second deep ball of his major-league career. Pinango is on a five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-19 (.316) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.
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