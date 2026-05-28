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Yohendrick Pinango News: Heading to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Pinango is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Pinango saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday, when he struck out in all three of his at-bats in the Blue Jays' 2-1 win over the Marlins. Though he's been reasonably productive at the big-league level this season with a .743 OPS across 83 plate appearances, Pinango could nonetheless find himself as an odd man out of the lineup more frequently with the Toronto outfield group suddenly becoming more crowded. The Blue Jays already got Nathan Lukes back from the injured list Monday, and Addison Barger (elbow) appears to be trending toward a return from the shelf in early-to-mid June.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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