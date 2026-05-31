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Yohendrick Pinango News: Losing out on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 7:22am

Pinango is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

On the bench for the Blue Jays' third straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, Pinango appears to have faded into a reserve role following Nathan Lukes' return from the injured list Monday. Though the rookie has held his own against big-league pitching thus far with a .277/.318/.398 slash line in 88 plate appearances, Pinango could soon be headed back to Triple-A Buffalo while Lukes, Jesus Sanchez and Daulton Varsho serve as Toronto's primary starters in the outfield. Pinango's path to playing time will only become more blocked once Addison Barger (elbow) eventually returns from the IL, likely at some point in early-to-mid June.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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