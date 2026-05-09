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Yohendrick Pinango News: Optioned to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Pinango to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Pinango impressed during his first stint in the majors, going 11-for-26 (.423) with four RBI and a run scored in 10 games. Despite his strong performance, he'll be pushed off the active roster by Addison Barger's (ankle) return from the injured list. If Toronto's outfield depth is tested again later in the year, Pinango would likely be one of the top candidates to rejoin the big club.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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