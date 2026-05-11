Yohendrick Pinango News: Rejoining parent club

The Blue Jays recalled Pinango from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

After being optioned to Buffalo on Saturday, Pinango will make his way back to Toronto just two days later with Addison Barger (elbow) going back on the injured list with a new health concern. Before his recent demotion, Pinango fared well in his first taste of the big leagues, slashing .423/.444/.462 over 27 plate appearances. The Blue Jays will likely turn to Pinango to fill the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield while Barger and Nathan Lukes (hamstring) are on the shelf.