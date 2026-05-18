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Yohendrick Pinango News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pinango is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Pinango went 4-for-16 with a solo home run and a walk while starting the past four games for Toronto, but he'll hit the bench Monday as the Yankees send a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) to the bump. Davis Schneider will replace Pinango in left field and bat ninth.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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