Yohendrick Pinango News: Taking seat versus lefty
Pinango is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Pinango went 4-for-16 with a solo home run and a walk while starting the past four games for Toronto, but he'll hit the bench Monday as the Yankees send a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) to the bump. Davis Schneider will replace Pinango in left field and bat ninth.
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