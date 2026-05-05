Yohendrick Pinango News: Three hits from leadoff spot
Pinango went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Rays.
Getting a second straight look in the leadoff spot against a right-hander pitcher, in this case Nick Martinez, Pinango produced his first career extra-base hit among his three knocks. The 23-year-old rookie has come flying off the gates since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo, going 9-for-18 in his first seven big-league games, and he could continue to fill a strong-side platoon role as long as he's raking. The Toronto outfield/DH picture is about to get a lot more crowded, however, with George Springer (toe) expected back in the starting nine Tuesday and Addison Barger (ankles) set to come off the IL by this weekend.
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