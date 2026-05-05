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Yohendrick Pinango News: Three hits from leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Pinango went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Getting a second straight look in the leadoff spot against a right-hander pitcher, in this case Nick Martinez, Pinango produced his first career extra-base hit among his three knocks. The 23-year-old rookie has come flying off the gates since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo, going 9-for-18 in his first seven big-league games, and he could continue to fill a strong-side platoon role as long as he's raking. The Toronto outfield/DH picture is about to get a lot more crowded, however, with George Springer (toe) expected back in the starting nine Tuesday and Addison Barger (ankles) set to come off the IL by this weekend.

Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays
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