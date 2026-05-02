Yohendrick Pinango News: Three singles, two RBI in win

Pinango went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

The rookie outfielder made his fourth start since being called up last week and is now 5-for-10 at the plate with three RBI and one walk. He's still searching for his first extra-base hit but should continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitching while Addison Barger (ankle) and Nathan Lukes (hamstring) remain on the injured list.