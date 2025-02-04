Fantasy Baseball
Yolmer Sanchez headshot

Yolmer Sanchez News: Signs with Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Sanchez spent all of last season with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .229/.348/.396 with 52 RBI across 399 plate appearances. The 32-year-old infielder hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2022 and will likely remain an organizational depth piece for the Angels.

Yolmer Sanchez
Los Angeles Angels
