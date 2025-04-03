Yoniel Curet Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Curet is dealing with a right shoulder injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Curet was placed on the 60-day injured list in late-March with an undisclosed injury, and now we know a bit more about the nature of the injury, although we don't have a timetable or a specific diagnosis. He is already on the 40-man roster and needed to prove this season that his fantastic finish to 2024 (1.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106:29 K:BB in 73.2 innings over his final 15 starts) was no fluke and that he has the command to start. It's possible the Rays will fast-track him to the bullpen this year or next, but Curet has the upside to close games if he doesn't make it as a high-strikeout starter.