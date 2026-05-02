Yoniel Curet News: Designated for assignment
The Tigers designated Curet for assignment Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Curet has made just one appearance at Triple-A this season, during which he allowed three runs (one earned) while walking three batters and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. He'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Ricky Vanasco, who was selected to the big-league squad Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoniel Curet See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker144 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026219 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag282 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoniel Curet See More