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Yoniel Curet News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Tigers designated Curet for assignment Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Curet has made just one appearance at Triple-A this season, during which he allowed three runs (one earned) while walking three batters and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. He'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Ricky Vanasco, who was selected to the big-league squad Saturday.

Yoniel Curet
Detroit Tigers
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