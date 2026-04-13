Yoniel Curet News: Poached by Detroit

The Tigers claimed Curet off waivers from the Phillies on Monday.

Curet has yet to make an appearance at any level this season, though he's not believed to be dealing with any sort of injury. The Tigers have assigned the hard-throwing righty to their rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, so they will have their coaching staff take a look at Curet before deciding how best to deploy him. Curet is expected to eventually settle at Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie.