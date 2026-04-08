Yoniel Curet News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Phillies designated Curet for assignment Wednesday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of outfielder Steward Berroa, who was acquired via trade with Milwaukee. Curet was a waiver claim of the Phillies over the offseason and made three appearances in spring training, but he's yet to pitch since the minor-league season began. The 23-year-old has erratic control but a big arm, which could be enough for another organization to scoop him up off waivers.