Yoniel Curet News: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Phillies designated Curet for assignment Wednesday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of outfielder Steward Berroa, who was acquired via trade with Milwaukee. Curet was a waiver claim of the Phillies over the offseason and made three appearances in spring training, but he's yet to pitch since the minor-league season began. The 23-year-old has erratic control but a big arm, which could be enough for another organization to scoop him up off waivers.
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