Yoniel Curet News: Sent down to Double-A
The Phillies optioned Curet to Double-A Reading on Saturday.
Curet reached Triple-A for the first time last season while in the Rays organization, though he posted an unsightly 6.03 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 31.1 innings. He was traded to Philadelphia during the offseason and will now head back to Double-A to begin his tenure with his new club.
