Yordan Alvarez Injury: Dealing with muscle strain in hand

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Alvarez has been diagnosed with a muscle strain on the top of his right hand and is hoping to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible May 13, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez needs a bit of rest, but the goal is to rejoin the Astros early next week for the second game of a three-game set against the Royals. Jose Altuve has made two starts at designated hitter and Yainer Diaz has been in the DH spot once since Alvarez was placed on the IL.