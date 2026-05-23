Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 1:17pm

Alvarez was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs with back spasms, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was visited by a trainer in the on-deck circle before his at-bat in the sixth inning, and he was pulled moments later after showing discomfort following a swing. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old's back will cause him to miss additional time, but the Astros could provide an update on his status in the near future.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago