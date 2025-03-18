Yordan Alvarez Injury: Scratched with sore thumb
Alvarez was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Nationals due to right thumb soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez banged up the thumb during batting practice Sunday, and while he played in the game that day, he arrived at the park Tuesday with some discomfort. Astros manager Joe Espada expects Alvarez to be ready to play Wednesday against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now