Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Scratched with sore thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Alvarez was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Nationals due to right thumb soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez banged up the thumb during batting practice Sunday, and while he played in the game that day, he arrived at the park Tuesday with some discomfort. Astros manager Joe Espada expects Alvarez to be ready to play Wednesday against the Mets.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
