Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Will not be activated Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed that Alvarez (hand) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Matt Thomas of SportsTalk 790 in Houston reports.

Espada did say that he expected Alvarez back soon, and indications are that it will likely be for the start of the team's series in Texas against the Rangers on Thursday. Alvarez is coming back from a right hand muscle strain and resumed hitting in the batting cage Monday.

