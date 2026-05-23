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Yordan Alvarez Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Alvarez (back) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was pulled from Saturday's contest in the sixth inning due to back spasms, but he said after the game that his absence Sunday had already been planned and has nothing to do with his injury. Scheduled or not, a day off for Alvarez will give his back more time to recover and help his chances of returning to the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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