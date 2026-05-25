Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez News: Back in Astros' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Alvarez (back) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game versus the Rangers.

Alvarez was pulled from Saturday's contest against the Cubs due to back spasms and then didn't play in Sunday's series finale, though the slugger contended it was unrelated to the back issue and it was merely a scheduled day off. Either way, he's back in there for Monday's tilt.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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