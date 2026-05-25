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Yordan Alvarez News: Back in Houston lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 4:44pm

Alvarez (back) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game versus the Rangers.

Alvarez was pulled from Saturday's contest against the Cubs due to back spasms and then didn't play in Sunday's series finale, though the slugger contended it was unrelated to the back issue and it was merely a scheduled day off. Either way, he's back in there for Monday's tilt.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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