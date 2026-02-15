Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez News: Clear of ankle pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 1:44pm

Alvarez (ankle) reported to spring training Sunday and announced that his is pain-free, Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old dealt with a left ankle sprain late last year and dealt with some inflammation early in the offseason, but it appears he's entering spring training at 100 percent. Alvarez was limited to 48 games due to the ankle issue and a hand fracture, with his .273/.367/.430 slash line representing career lows in average and slugging percentage. The injury-plagued season ended a run of four straight 30-homer campaigns for the slugger, who is a popular rebound candidate in 2026. Alvarez is expected to see most of his action at designated hitter this season after making just 15 appearances in left field in 2025.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
5 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
58 days ago