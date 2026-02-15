Yordan Alvarez News: Clear of ankle pain
Alvarez (ankle) reported to spring training Sunday and announced that his is pain-free, Houston Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old dealt with a left ankle sprain late last year and dealt with some inflammation early in the offseason, but it appears he's entering spring training at 100 percent. Alvarez was limited to 48 games due to the ankle issue and a hand fracture, with his .273/.367/.430 slash line representing career lows in average and slugging percentage. The injury-plagued season ended a run of four straight 30-homer campaigns for the slugger, who is a popular rebound candidate in 2026. Alvarez is expected to see most of his action at designated hitter this season after making just 15 appearances in left field in 2025.
