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Yordan Alvarez News: Clubs 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Reds.

The 28-year-old slugger helped chase Nick Lodolo from the game with a sixth-inning blast to right field. It was Alvarez's first long ball in May and his 13th of the season, third in the American League behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the White Sox's Munetaka Murakami (15 each). All three are tied for the AL lead in RBI at 29 with the Rays' Jonathan Aranda.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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