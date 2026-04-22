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Yordan Alvarez News: Drives in three in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.

The 28-year-old slugger extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch in which he's slashing .343/.395/.800 with four doubles and four homers. Alvarez has driven in at least one run in seven of those contests, boosting his RBI total on the season to 24 -- tied for the major-league lead with the Reds' Sal Stewart.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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