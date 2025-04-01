Yordan Alvarez News: Early slump continues in loss

Alvarez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

It's been an icy start at the plate for Alvarez, who has a lone hit in 16 at-bats with two RBI and three walks in five games. Alvarez also went just 5-for-34 (.147) with one home run during spring training, but fantasy managers should expect the star slugger to get going at the dish soon. Alvarez has hit at least .293 and reached the 30-homer mark in each of the past three years.