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Yordan Alvarez News: Goes deep again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 5:32pm

Alvarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Alvarez homered for the third time in as many games in the bottom of the eighth inning. He's in the midst of a six-game hit streak that includes seven-extra base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored. The 28-year-old slugger leads the majors with 10 long balls to go along with a 1.261 OPS, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and a steal across 104 plate appearances in the early going.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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